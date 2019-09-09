Dr. Kristen Dent to Begin Practice In Warren

During a recent interview with salineriverchronicle.com, Dr. Dent said she grew up in the rural community of Woodville, Mississippi. She attended school there before finishing up high school at the Mississippi School of Math and Sciences. She attended college at LSU and then medical school at Ole Miss. Dr. Dent was then in residency in Memphis. She jokingly stated she was a Southeastern Conference girl and is now living in Razorback country. She was informed she is also in Lumberjack Country. She laughed and stated that had already been pointed out.
Dr. Dent indicated she choose to locate in Bradley County because she always planned to stay in the south and after visiting Warren and meeting the hospital staff, including CEO Steve Henson, she found the fit that she and her husband were looking for, They both desired a rural type setting and community in which to live and work.
The doctor stated she originally planned to pursue a career in pediatric medicine but decided after she got into medical school that she wanted to deliver babies and treat both children and adults. She plans to practice family medicine and deliver babies in Warren.
Dr. Dent will practice in the new modern clinic constructed by the Bradley County Medical Center. Also continuing to practice in the Clinic will be two Nurse Practitioners and Dr. Worley.
We welcome Dr. Dent and Brian Dent to our community! She stated she is anxious to serve the people of Warren, Bradley County and the surrounding area.
