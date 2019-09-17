Election Commission Addresses Court

At the end of the September 16th Bradley County Quorum Court meeting, Marlene Elliott, Chairman of the Bradley County Election Commission, addressed the members of the Quorum Court and Judge McKinney concerning the need to purchase new voting equipment to comply with state law. According to Mrs. Elliott, grant funds in the amount of $217,200.78 are available to the county to purchase the necessary equipment. She state the current estimated cost is $210,907.95. If these numbers hold up, the purchase should not cost Bradley County any money from the general fund.
Mrs. Elliott went on to talk about discussions the Election Commission is having about the possibility of reducing polling sites from nine to six. This will save money. She stated the commission does not want to inconvenience voters and wants to assure all sites are handicapped assessable.
In regular business the court approved minutes, the treasurer's report and the sheriff's report. Judge Mckinney discussed ongoing road work and informed the court of equipment that has been purchased for the Road Department, the Solid Waste Department and the Sheriff's Department. All the equipment was previously owned.
The Quorum Court then adopted ordinance 741 that increases booking fees from $20 to $40. The court then adopted resolution 255 approving a contract of obligation relating to the county landfill with the state.
Judge McKinney then presented a letter from the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee relating to the county's 2018 audit. Three issues were noted in the letter.
1. A county disbursement of $2400.00 to the Bradley County Historical Museum. There must
be a contract authorizing the payment.
2. The county overpaid principal and interest of $3097.00 on a note payable. The over
payment was returned.
3. Travel expenses in the amount of $444.00 were improperly paid. The county was reimbursed
in full. The expense money was for continuing education and both the state and county paid
the same expense.
All three matters were mistakes made. All have been corrected.
Judge McKinney announced that Bradley County Corner Mark Huggins is vacating his office effective September 30th. An appointment will have to be made. According to the Judge, Mr. Huggins is moving from Bradley County.
