Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Crews Dispatched To Florida and South Carolina

On Saturday, Craighead Electric dispatched 10 linemen and equipment to Glades Electric Cooperative in Moore Haven, Florida to meet a mutual aid request.
On Sunday, the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) construction department dispatched 44 linemen and equipment to assist Orlando Utilities. The AECI right-of-way (ROW) department also dispatched approximately 24 ROW crew members.
Today, 40 linemen from C&L Electric, First Electric, Petit Jean Electric, South Central Arkansas Electric, Southwest Arkansas Electric and Woodruff Electric will depart to provide anticipated power restoration assistance to electric cooperatives in South Carolina.
No comments:
Post a Comment