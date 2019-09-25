Elks Club Feeds Clients and Family

|Seated: Clydine Davis, Standing: Mark Wargo
SEAHDC Parents President Clydine Davis welcomed those present and made comments. Minutes of the last meeting were approved. Assistant Superintendent Dana Harvey discussed items relating to the Human Rights Committee. Superintendent Mark Wargo gave an update on activities and plans for the new multi-purpose center as well as plans to expand the cafeteria Shannon Roberts, from the central office provided information and discussed the Blue Umbrella, which is a craft store that sells items made by clients in the DHS Central office in Little Rock. Volunteer Council Chairman Gregg Reep updated those in attendance on activities of the Council to raise money and gain new members.
The Southeast Human Development Center cares for and treats over 90 clients and employees over 250. It is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
