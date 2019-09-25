Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Elks Club Feeds Clients and Family

Seated:  Clydine Davis, Standing:  Mark Wargo
Members of the Elks Club traveled to Warren Saturday, September 21st and cooked a hamburger/hotdog lunch with all the trimmings for the clients and their families.  the food was great and everyone had an enjoyable time.  Following the lunch, the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Parents Association met and heard reports from the local staff, the state office and the Volunteer Council.  The meeting was educational and allowed parents and guardians the opportunity to ask questions and make comments.

SEAHDC Parents President Clydine Davis welcomed those present and made comments.  Minutes of the last meeting were approved.  Assistant Superintendent Dana Harvey discussed items relating to the Human Rights Committee.  Superintendent Mark Wargo gave an update on activities and plans for the new multi-purpose center as well as plans to expand the cafeteria  Shannon Roberts, from the central office provided information and discussed the Blue Umbrella, which is a craft store that sells items made by clients in the DHS Central office in Little Rock.  Volunteer Council Chairman Gregg Reep updated those in attendance on activities of the Council to raise money and gain new members.

The Southeast Human Development Center cares for and treats over 90 clients and employees over 250.  It is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
