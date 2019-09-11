Flu Shots to be Given at Bradley County Health Unit

On Wednesday, September 25, the Bradley County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at [Bradley County Health Unit from 8:00AM to 6:00 PM. On Monday, September 30th, the Bradley County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will offer flu vaccinations at Hermitage Community Center from 2:30pm to 6:00 pm. People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic however no deductible will be required. If they do not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment