GFWC Warren Woman's Club Update

The GFWC Warren Woman's Club met Sept. 17, 2019 in the home of Jennifer Taylor for their annual salad luncheon and meeting.
Judy Gibson, president, welcomed Donna McGaha, Jan McLemore and Terri White to the club by presenting them with their club membership pin.
Ten members of the GFWC Warren Woman's Club traveled to Fordyce to the GFWC Southeast Fall District VIII meeting on Sept. 12, 2019. Sesame Club of Fordyce was the hostess for the meeting. Attending were JeNelle Lipton, Hilda Thornton, Brenda Johnson, Diane Parnell, Judy Braswell, Donna McGaha, Glenda Cross, Judy Gibson, Clydine Davis, and Jan Smalling.
