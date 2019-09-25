GT Elementary Debate Team Competes

Warren School District Gifted and Talented: The Elementary Debate team, composed of several Warren School District 5th and 6th grade students, recently attended a debate meeting at University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Front Row: Jeduthan Wallace, Jackson Denton, Kiah Files
Second Row: Livi McKinney, Avery Wharton, Chloe Sanders, Kalees Lewis, Russell Gavin
