Guest House Hosts "Dinner To Remember"

The residents and staff of Guest House in Warren dressed up in their best apparel and enjoyed a "Dinner to Remember" during the lunch meal Wednesday, September 18th. There was a great atmosphere in the building and it was nicely decorated. It appeared the residents enjoyed their meal and had a good time fellowshipping.
The event was spearheaded by Activities Director Thelma Moore. The purpose of the dinner was do do something special for the residents.
Guest House is a wonderful facility that provides a nice place to live for those that need assistance with housekeeping and meals and other limited care.
Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington was present to visit with the residents. She gave the invocation prior to the meal.
|Thelma Moore and Mayor Denisa Pennington
