Health Coalition Planning Activites

Members of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition met in two meetings Thursday, September 5th to listen to speakers and plan future activities in the county. A group met at 11:00A.M. in the conference room of the Brunson Health Complex on N. Bragg Street to talk about a "Farmers Market." Jeremy Adams with the Arkansas Coalition For Obesity Prevention spoke. There were representatives of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in attendance as the tow organizations look to work together. The HDC is operating a community garden project and desires to work towards a farmers market in the community.
At 12:00 noon, the full Health Coalition organization gathered and talked further about the farmers market as well as plans to hold a "Opioid Awareness Dinner" on November 19th at Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren. Dr. Jim Wright of Lake Village will be the speaker.
It was announced that Delta Counseling will conduct a suicide prevention awareness program at UAM on September 10th.
The next meeting of the Health Coalition is set for September 19th, again at the Brunson complex.
The meeting is scheduled for 12:00 noon. Prior to the meeting, another farmers market committee meeting will be conducted.
