Help Find This Family Pet

Please help my family find our baby. Missing over a week now. Last seen new edinburg area in our backyard. My daughter really misses her best friend, always asking where Halo at? When is she coming back? They grew up together, I get so choked up telling her shes not here. It hurts so much, Halo is our pampered baby. She is so much more than a dog to us, I depend on her to help me emotionally, 😭and I really need her, I cant keep it together without her. She's our family.. Please, no questions asked, we just want our baby back home, 870 three zero eight 1460
