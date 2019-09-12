Hermitage School Bd. Approves New Hires

The Hermitage School Board met September 9th and conducted the District's monthly business. The following business was completed:
*Approved financial report
*Heard reports from Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, Jade Huitt and Superintendent Dr. Tucker
*Approved AMI plan
*Approved federal programs statement of assurance
*Approved MOU with Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center to allow
Hermitage to pay a portion of the contract for internship instructor for Hermitage Students
*Approved minority recruitment plan
*Approved out of state travel for basketball
*Approved child nutrition rates-$2.20 for breakfast, $3.74 for lunch
*Removed Leslie Huitt from card granting permission to access safety deposit box
and added Kelly Hargis
*Approved 2019-2020 budget
*Changed Selena Jurado's title to Migrant Coordinator
The board then took the following personnel actions:
*Hired for high school 21st CCLC-Tracie Richard, Ginnie Sellers, Alicia Avery, Christy Rowell, Yulouda Thomas, Madison McGhee and Edwin Martinez
The board also hired employees for healthy living and science projects.
In other personnel actions the board voted to hire Roxanna Clay and Joanna Poole as subs for child nutrition. They then voted to hire Lacy Hollingsworth as a bus driver and concluded the meeting by hiring Tim Whitney, Chase Ellis and Greg Mauldin as part time drivers for the Johnsville route.
*Approved financial report
*Heard reports from Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, Jade Huitt and Superintendent Dr. Tucker
*Approved AMI plan
*Approved federal programs statement of assurance
*Approved MOU with Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center to allow
Hermitage to pay a portion of the contract for internship instructor for Hermitage Students
*Approved minority recruitment plan
*Approved out of state travel for basketball
*Approved child nutrition rates-$2.20 for breakfast, $3.74 for lunch
*Removed Leslie Huitt from card granting permission to access safety deposit box
and added Kelly Hargis
*Approved 2019-2020 budget
*Changed Selena Jurado's title to Migrant Coordinator
The board then took the following personnel actions:
*Hired for high school 21st CCLC-Tracie Richard, Ginnie Sellers, Alicia Avery, Christy Rowell, Yulouda Thomas, Madison McGhee and Edwin Martinez
The board also hired employees for healthy living and science projects.
In other personnel actions the board voted to hire Roxanna Clay and Joanna Poole as subs for child nutrition. They then voted to hire Lacy Hollingsworth as a bus driver and concluded the meeting by hiring Tim Whitney, Chase Ellis and Greg Mauldin as part time drivers for the Johnsville route.
No comments:
Post a Comment