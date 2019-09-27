Hospital Has Good Month Financially

The board of the Bradley County Medical Center met Thursday, September 26 and conducted monthly business. Financial reports were presented along with Home Health Statistics and information on the county sales tax designated for the hospital. According to new Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels, the hospital had a net increase of $253,355.67 for the Month of August.
After reviewing and approving the reports, the Board approved the following staff recommendations:
Aaron Janos, M.D., RAPA
Douglas Elliott, M.D., RAPA
Shane Tharp, M.D., RAPA
Christie Phelan, M.D., RAPA
Wesley Lane, M.D., Cardiology
Jay Connelley, M.D., FP/Surgery
Kristen Dent, M.D., FP/OB
Althea Conley, M.D., Psychiatry
Executive reports were then provided by CEO Steve Henson and Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker.
The next board meeting is set for October 24, 2019.
After reviewing and approving the reports, the Board approved the following staff recommendations:
Aaron Janos, M.D., RAPA
Douglas Elliott, M.D., RAPA
Shane Tharp, M.D., RAPA
Christie Phelan, M.D., RAPA
Wesley Lane, M.D., Cardiology
Jay Connelley, M.D., FP/Surgery
Kristen Dent, M.D., FP/OB
Althea Conley, M.D., Psychiatry
Executive reports were then provided by CEO Steve Henson and Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker.
The next board meeting is set for October 24, 2019.
No comments:
Post a Comment