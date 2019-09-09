Inmates Clean Town Branch

You may have noticed inmates from the Arkansas Department of Correction in town recently on work detail. They cleaned out the town branch.
People moving up and down Main Street the past week, near the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County have likely noticed a bus from the Delta Regional Correctional Institute along with horses and trailers. Supervised work crews from the state prison system have been in Warren cleaning the Town Branch along Ash Street from the YMCA to Pine Street. The labor is provided at no cost to the city, except for providing lunch to the workers. The crew is bused in early in the morning, work, are feed, work some more and bused back to the prison. They work on public right of way and property or a site the city has legal access to conduct work on.
The workers are guarded and supervised at all times while work is ongoing and while they are in the city. The service is very helpful to communities and state agencies. Work crews recently helped tear down and clean up the old State Police building in Warren.
Warren Municipal Government has to request the assistance for each project.
