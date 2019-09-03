Jersey Firewise Volunteers to Conduct Training

SAVE THE DATE...SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 ...Jersey Firewise Volunteers will conduct its annual Education and Mitigation Projects throughout the area Firewise communities of Lanark, Banks (Bradley Rd. 1 N from Bradley Rd. 5 southward to Jersey), Gravelridge, Jersey, Marden, Hilo and Moro Bay. All ages will be able participate...tasks for everyone...passing out Firewise educational materials, weed eating, raking etc.
All participants will receive a Firewise T-Shirt or one year of fire services from Jersey Fire Department. That is a $35 value. Volunteers will gather at Jersey Fire Department in Jersey at 8:00 AM. Bring your yard tools and join in the preparedness against Wildfire destroying our homes and properties.
For further information contact Jersey Firewise Coordinator at 870-820-4189.
