Jersey Rural Volunteer Fire Department Granted Smoke Detectors

Jersey Rural Fire Department has been Blessed with 75 smoke detectors from the Arkansas Fire Prevention Commission to be distributed and installed throughout the Jersey Firewise Communities of Jersey, Gravelridge, Lanark, Banks (Bradley Rd 1 N), Hilo, Marsden and Moro Bay.
These smoke detectors have a battery life of 10 years and are disposable at life's end.
This is Jersey's second campaign to provide lifesaving moments to our community members by insuring their homes are armed to the greatest degree possible against structure fires.
