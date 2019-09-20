News
Friday, September 20, 2019
John Paul Jones Speaks at Library
Author and Poet Paul Jones spoke to a crowd of around 20 at the Warren Library September 19th. He quoted poetry and discussed books he has written. He also signed books for those in attendance. This event was sponsored by the Joy Book Club.
