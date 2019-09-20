Friday, September 20, 2019

John Paul Jones Speaks at Library

Author and Poet Paul Jones spoke to a crowd of around 20 at the Warren Library September 19th.  He quoted poetry and discussed books he has written.  He also signed books for those in attendance.  This event was sponsored by the Joy Book Club.



at 10:47 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)