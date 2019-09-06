Join Us At UAM For Suicide Prevention Awareness Day

Check out multiple booths that will be set up.
Grab a free soft drink or bottled water.
Light a tea light candle in memory or in honor of someone affected by suicide.
Play outdoor games.
Watch our slideshow and listen to music.
Speak with local providers about mental health services.
Door prizes will be handed out too!
Location:
UAM Weevil Pond/Walk by the Victory Bell
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time:
6pm-8pm(Come and Go Event)
Hosted By:
Delta Counseling Associates & The University of Arkansas At Monticello-Counseling Department
#youmatter
