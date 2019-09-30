JROTC Travels to Star City

The Warren High School JROTC Lumberjack Battalion recently traveled to Star City, on Saturday September 28, to participate in their annual Diversity parade. WHS’s JROTC lead the parade displaying their banner along with the U.S. and Arkansas colors. The route of the parade covered about a mile that passed by the Star City high school and lead to the Civic Center. Warren’s JROTC color guard presented the colors to kick off the local program, The Carnell Russ Foundation’s 8th Annual Unity Festival, promoting the progress of unity in diversity in Southeast Arkansas. The WHS JROTC program is currently lead by Cadet Commander Leslie White and Cadet Sergeant Major Delanie Kilpatrick. Program instructors are First Sergeant Chad Greenwood, US Army, Retired and Captain Johnny M. Brown, US, Army, Retired.
