LifeShare Blood Drive Sept. 30

WARREN, Ark. (9/24/19) – LifeShare is having a public blood drive Monday, Sept. 30 at Bradley County Medical Center, located at 404 South Bradley Street in Warren. The blood drive will be held in the outpatient clinic rooms inside the hospital and will run from 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives.
“Only 3% of the eligible population donate blood, so my main focus is spreading the awareness of how important it is to give blood regularly. When you donate blood, that same pint of blood you donated will be reproduced by your body within 24 hours, and you’re able to donate again in 56 days. That means you can donate about 6 times a year, which will save up to 18 lives in one year, and after 20 years you will have saved up to 360 lives! If more people donated regularly like this, we would have more blood on the shelves for those in need, and never have to turn a patient away because there just wasn’t enough blood collected today. Additionally, LifeShare will contact you personally via phone, and we will let you know which hospital your blood donation has been sent to, so that you can stay connected from start to finish. Your donation truly matters to us, and it makes a life changing difference, literally, to the person who receives it,” says Paige Wilson, Account Manager, LifeShare Blood Centers.
For more information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call 318-322-4445.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
Contact: Dennen Cuthbertson, Public Relations Specialist Email: dcuthbertson@bcmed.org Phone Number: 870-226-4327
