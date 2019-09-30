Local 2020 Census Count Committee Meets

The local 2020 Census Count committee led by Charlette Brown, Administrative Assistant to Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington meet at the Warren Municipal Building Thursday, September 26th to talk about and plan efforts to secure a complete census count for Warren.
The purpose of the meeting is to educate our people about the 2020 census and understand the importance. April 1, 2020 is Census Day. Every person in every household must be counted. Personal responses are safe, secure, confidential and protected by federal law.
There's approximately $675 billion in federal funding waiting to be distributed to communities and Warren needs its appropriate share. Funds are used for streets, schools, health care, senior centers and districting for city, county and congressional seats.
Speaking to the committee was Debra Joyner with the Census Bureau.
Current members of the committee include Charlette Brown, Jennifer Rodriguez, Jerry Butler, Eddie Hampton, Sr., Lillie Moreles, Vernon Colvin, Henry Cox, Carlos Yepez and Gregg Reep.
