Log-a-Load Raises Funds For Children's Hospital

|Not in order: John Stone, Randy Harton, Nick Groce, Jared Breedlove, Ray Merchantile, Doug Bigham, & Tim Bitely,
buyers at this year's Log-a-Load for Kids.
A highlight of the even was Angel One helicopter. Other activities included a live auction, a silent auction, and a raffle for a half side of beef and a freezer, as well as sponsors of tables.
The auction of four loads of logs brought in $14,000.
The winner of the raffle was Ben Wood.
All total, Log-a-Load reported a net profit of $80,000, all of which will benefit the Arkansas Children's Hospital. The loads of logs were purchased by Nicky Greene for Bates Sawmill, Clearwater which donated the load back and it was purchased by Clearview Forrestry, and Doug Bigham who donated a load back which was purchased by Ray Merchantile.
