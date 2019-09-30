News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Tweets by salinerivernews
Monday, September 30, 2019
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
The FY 2019 Summer Regular and Crisis Assistance Program has closed. Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will no longer be taking applications.
This news release applies to the following counties: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew.
at
4:43 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment