Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Madison McGhee Crowned Miss Two Rivers/Bradley County Fair Queen
Hermitage senior Madison McGhee was crowned Miss Two Rivers/Bradley County Fair Queen Saturday, September 14, 2019. She will represent Bradley County in the State Pageant.
Photo courtesy of facebook.
