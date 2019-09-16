Man Charged In Saturday Morning Shooting Near Blankenship Ct.

Official Press Release From the Warren Police Department:
During the early morning hours of September 14, 2019 Warren Police Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Blankenship Ct. Upon their arrival one subject was found in his home with gunshot wounds. During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified and later apprehended in Monticello with the assistance of the Monticello Police Department. Michael Martin (51) of Monticello is currently charged with Battery 1st. On Sunday, Judge Bruce Anderson conducted a First Judicial Appearance on Martin and his bond was set at $100,000. Martin is currently incarcerated in the Pulaski County Jail. This incident is still under investigation.
