Mark Your Valuables: A Message From the Warren Police Department

The Warren Police Department is urging the people of Warren to make an effort to put a serial number or personal mark of some type on valuable property that is subject to being stolen. By placing a serial number or identifying mark on items such as guns and equipment and other valuable items and then keeping a record of the items and numbers, it can be of benefit in making identification once the items are located.
If there are questions about how to mark your property or what should be marked, contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. Keep valuables under lock in safe locations. Make it hard for criminals to steal.
