Miss Two Rivers Pageant to be Held Saturday

The first Miss Two Rivers Pageant will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Bradley County Fairgrounds. The new scholarship pageant will be a highlight of this year’s Bradley County Fair, scheduled for September 11-14.
Contestants competing for the title and the scholarships are: Ashton Gorman, 17 year old daughter of Mike and Rhonda Gorman of Warren; Lauren Van Dee, 19 year old daughter of Keith and Brandy Van Dee of Wilmar; Garianna Grace Booker, 20 year old daughter of Gary and Amy Booker of Monticello; Adriana Jade Baggett, 17 year old daughter of Laura Steadman of Banks; Jade Watson, 17 year old daughter of Tremaine and Sha’Freda Watson of Warren; Emily Wells, 17 year old daughter of James and Cheryl Wells of Warren and Madison Elizabeth McGhee, daughter of David and Mistie McGhee of Hermitage.
Come out on Saturday to support these outstanding young women and be a part of the first annual Miss Two Rivers Scholarship Pageant in Southeast Arkansas.
The Little Mister Two Rivers and Little Miss Two Rivers will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and will feature children 2-6 years of age.
There are many other activities planned for the 2019 Bradley County Fair this weekend, come out and enjoy.
For additional information, you may call: 870-226-8410 or 501-416-7882.
