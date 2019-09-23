NOTICE: Smoke Testing Sewer Lines

Warren Water and Sewer will be working south of St. James to the bypass and from McCauley St. to Shop St. on September 24, 2019, weather permitting. A “SMOKE TEST” will assist in our inspection in locating breaks and defects in our sewer system. The smoke you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is NON-TOXIC, NON-STAINING, HAS NO ODOR, WHITE TO GRAY IN COLOR AND CREATES NO FIRE HAZARD.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact our office at 870-226-2321.
