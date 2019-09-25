Public invited to Warren Branch Library to celebrate annual international Moon event

Members of the public are invited to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 pm. This free event will be held at 115 West Cypress St. in Warren
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration. The annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.
The event at Warren Branch Library will be held from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will include a presentation by Kelley Sayyar, Earth Science Instructor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, as well as moon related activities and refreshments.
After the sun sets, head outside and catch a glimpse of the Moon. UAM staff and/or students will be at the library with telescopes, providing a guided tour of the Moon, planets and other celestial objects for visitors.
International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and partners. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
No Registration Required.
For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: www.moon.nasa.gov/observe
For more information about LRO, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/lro
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration. The annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.
The event at Warren Branch Library will be held from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm and will include a presentation by Kelley Sayyar, Earth Science Instructor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, as well as moon related activities and refreshments.
After the sun sets, head outside and catch a glimpse of the Moon. UAM staff and/or students will be at the library with telescopes, providing a guided tour of the Moon, planets and other celestial objects for visitors.
International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and partners. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
No Registration Required.
For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: www.moon.nasa.gov/observe
For more information about LRO, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/lro
No comments:
Post a Comment