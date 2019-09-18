Queen Heather Hoskins to Reign Over Hermitage Homecoming

Queen Heather Hoskins is the daughter of Ronald and Pamela Hoskins of Banks.
She will be escorted by Cole Pennington, son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington of Hermitage .
Her attendants are Kylie Kendrix, daughter of Tyson Kendrix of Hermitage, and Lizzet Deleone of Hermitage and Connor Robinson, son of Jerry Robinson of Harrell and Ashley Robinson of Harrell. In the evening presentation, she will be escorted by her father.
Maid of Honor Madison McGhee will be escorted by her brother David Alan McGhee. They are the children of David and Mistie McGhee of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Football Sweetheart Katelyn Abigail Johnson is the daughter of John Paul and Jennifer Johnson of Hermitage and Billie Jo Johnson of Hamburg. She will be escorted by Aaron Braden Harrod, son of Brad and Melissa Harrod of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Senior Maid Cassidy Hollingsworth is the daughter of Michael and Heather Hollingsworth of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Ean Maxwell son of Torie and Torry Cook of Johnsville and Heath and Betsy Maxwell of Hamburg. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Senior Maid Lauren McDougald is the daughter of Jason and Michelle McDougald of Johnsville. She will be escorted by Tyler Kesner son of Matt and Amanda Belin of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Audrienna Avery is the daughter of Derrick Deshawn Avery and Latoya Jackson of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Joshua McKenzie, son of Bobby and Rebecca McKenzie of Ingalls. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Mercedes Hilliard is the daughter of Gregory Hilliard Sr. and Nicole Jutras of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Mason Herman, son of Chad Herman and fiance Becky Hopkins of Moro Bay and Mindy Herman of Star City. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Leah Huitt is the daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Brett Landen Stovall son of Kelly Hargis from Hermitage and Brett and Talena Stovall of Cabot.
Sophomore Maid Kristin Blankinship is the daughter of Houston and Charish Blankinship of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Jacob Hannum son of Kimberly Hannum of Warren and Dion and Tammy Hannum of Cotton Alley, Louisiana.
Sophomore Maid Ericca Corker is the daughter of Eric and Jamie Corker of Warren. She will be escorted by Sawyer Pennington son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Sophomore Maid Sutton Nelson is the daughter of Mr. Darren and Dr. Krista Nelson of Harrell. She will be escorted by Slade Wilkinson son of Shannon and Tricia Wilkinson of Warren. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Queen Heather will be crowned at the Homecoming Coronation held Friday September 27, at 2:30, at the Hermitage Football Field. The evening presentation of her court will be held after Jr Hermits vs. Brinkley at approximately 6:30 pm prior to the Hermits vs. Brinkley football game. The parade will be at 2:00.
