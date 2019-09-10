Retired Teachers Hear Program About Teacher Cadet Program

|Left to Right: Leah McIntyre, Bayleigh Ellis, Gwen Sledge, India Hudson, Peyton Sledge
After their lunch, they heard a program about the Teacher Cadet Programs at both Hermitage and Warren. Leah McIntyre, the instructor for Teacher Cadet at Hermitage explained how the two-year program works. She explained that after completing the second year of the program, the students receive three hours of college credit. Bayleigh Ellis, a Hermitage Teacher Cadet spoke about her experience in the program. Warren's Teacher Cadet instructor Gwen Sledge shared details about the program at Warren, which is a one-year program. The students also receive concurrent college credit. India Hudson spoke about what she learned through the program, which she completed last year. Peyton Sledge also spoke about the value of the program to her and its role in her returning to teach math at WHS. Gwen Sledge said she is very excited to have 22 students in the program. She also told the group that four of the five in the first Teacher Cadet program at Warren are currently working as teachers or in positions that care for children.
Following the program, the retirees conducted a business meeting.
The next meeting will be held the first Monday in October with JeNelle Lipton presenting a program on the number of schools that used to be in Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment