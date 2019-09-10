School Purchases Land With Goal of Building New Eastside in the Future

Warren School Board met Monday night, September 9, for their regular monthly meeting. After adopting the minutes from August, the board heard "Minute Messages" from the administrators before going into executive session.
Returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel matters:
Iyahna Wells-WHS Intern at the Parent Center
Vincent Steppes-WHS Intern at WHS (Cafeteria Worker)
Janzee Hooper-WHS Intern at WHS (Cafeteria Worker)
The board approved a Statement of Assurance. They also approved a Resolution of Review of 5% Employee Increase which is required by law.
The board voted to pay for a one-time background check of the employees who were hired before the law was passed in 2009 requiring background checks on all personnel.
The board voted to purchase land on North Martin that already adjoins school property. It was stated that this was in preparation to eventually build a new Eastside.
They approved the Assurances for Programs Under the ESEA Act of 1965 and an MOU between Head Start and the Warren ABC Preschool.
They set October 7 and the date for the Annual Report to the Public.
In his report, Superintendent Bryan Cornish stated that the work on the track has been completed. He also told the board that the state has approved five AMI days for the school.
One citizen attending the meeting addressed the board encouraging them to do what they can to prevent youth vaping.
