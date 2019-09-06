SEACAC Seeking Board Member To Represent Bradley County

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation is seeking board members to represent the following counties in Southeast Arkansas:
Bradley County is seeking a board member to represent for - Private Sector.
Desha County is seeking a board member to represent for- Low Income
Drew County is seeking a board member to represent for -Elected Official
Drew County is seeking a board member to represent for -Low Income
Interested individuals are to call Southeast Arkansas Community Action at 870-226-2668, and leave contact information. You will be contacted by phone and mail for the date and time of the election of each county.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Right Act and is operated, managed, and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, pollical affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national origins.
