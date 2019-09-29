State Board of Corrections Approves Prison Contract With Bradley/Drew Counties

According to past information provided to the quorum courts of Bradley and Drew Counties, the prison will be built by, paid for and operated by the private company. The first proposal presented some four years ago was for several counties to form a regional jail commission. It was never explained why the counties had to do this to contract with a private company. Then it was reported that the prison would be built by, financed by and operated by the private company and the State would contract for some 400-500 state prisoners and the counties would then contract individually for jail space. Now the state is proposing not to contract with the private company but to have the counties contract for a prison/jail and then have the State sign an agreement with the two counties to house State inmates. This is a completely different plan than originally presented.
The contract as approved by the Board of Corrections is available for review online. It clearly puts the counties into the state prison business, not just utilizing a private prison for jail space. No officials have been able or willing to explain why. No information has been made public as to where the prison will be built or if that decision has been made.
No information was reported on where the prison will be built or if the contract with the State was with both counties or just the one where the facility is physically built.
Some legislators and others have voiced opposition to the privatization of public prisons. The question has been asked, "if the state needs more beds, why do they not build them?" Others say they just care about the jobs.
The Arkansas Times has also reported on the action by the Corrections Board. Information reported by the Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Times is available to the public. Little information has been made available to the public. No information has been explained as to why the State is not the contracting party with the private company. It has been noted that no bids have been taken to provide the services, yet a specific company has already been mentioned in the discussions and reports.
