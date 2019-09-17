News
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
State Inmates Continue Cleanup Efforts
State inmates have continued their work in Warren along the Town Branch area in the downtown area. The old cemetery on the corner of Myrtle and Pine Streets is also being cleaned. The work is being completed at the request of the City of Warren.
at
12:52 PM
