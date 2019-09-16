Summer Crisis Program Still Taking Applications

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation is still taking applications for the “FY 2019” LI-HEAP Summer Crisis Program only, until funds are depleted. The program is designed to assist low-income households with home energy related emergency situations. The following information is needed to determine eligibility:
Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates, social security numbers and applicant ID.
Proof of an electric bill and gas bill or other energy related statement for Regular Assistance.
Applications will be taken from 8:30a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 and on Friday). If you have any questions, please call your local Outreach Office.
ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever: 870/853-8606
109 W. Lincoln in Hamburg
BRADLEY COUNTY
Christina Harding: 870/226-4413
101 S. Martin in Warren
CHICOT COUNTY
Simone Brown: 870/265-3379
Hwy 531 & 165 82 S., in Lake Village
DESHA COUNTY
Melvin Newman
870/222-3392
200 N. First St., McGehee
DREW COUNTY
870/460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates, social security numbers and applicant ID.
Proof of an electric bill and gas bill or other energy related statement for Regular Assistance.
Applications will be taken from 8:30a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 and on Friday). If you have any questions, please call your local Outreach Office.
ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever: 870/853-8606
109 W. Lincoln in Hamburg
BRADLEY COUNTY
Christina Harding: 870/226-4413
101 S. Martin in Warren
CHICOT COUNTY
Simone Brown: 870/265-3379
Hwy 531 & 165 82 S., in Lake Village
DESHA COUNTY
Melvin Newman
870/222-3392
200 N. First St., McGehee
DREW COUNTY
870/460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
No comments:
Post a Comment