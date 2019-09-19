Since the launch of The CALL in Drew County in 2014, our local leadership team has been heartbroken for the children of not just Drew County, but also for all the surrounding counties of Southeast Arkansas.
For 5 years, we have prayed earnestly that God would provide more foster homes in each of these counties so that our kids could stay connected to their support systems of churches and schools in their home communities.
Almost two years ago, we were approached with the idea of expanding beyond Drew County to become The CALL in Southeast Arkansas inviting surrounding counties to join us in what God was doing in Drew County!
After countless prayers and many discussions between our local leadership team and The CALL's statewide office staff, God began to open doors and move in the hearts of the people of Bradley and Ashley Counties! Both families and churches were reaching out to learn more about The CALL!
We are so excited to join God where He is already moving and announce that we are now officially The CALL in Southeast Arkansas serving Ashley, Bradley, and Drew Counties!
Ashley and Bradley County families can now attend our info meetings, as well as begin the process to become a foster or adoptive parent with The CALL in Southeast Arkansas!
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, we would love to have you at our November info meeting! Follow our Facebook Page to learn about the date and location!
We would also love to visit with you about volunteer opportunities, as well as connect with you and your church!
In God's time, our long range plan is to also serve additional surrounding counties because we have a dream of no foster child having to leave Southeast Arkansas because of a lack of open foster homes!
Please celebrate our expansion with us and join us in praying that more families and churches in Southeast Arkansas would answer The CALL to foster and adopt!
Together, we can do more for the children of Southeast Arkansas!
