The Fair is a Week Away

The Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show will be held September 11-14, 2019. The schedule of events is as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Allotment of Booths- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Enter Home Economics Exhibits- 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Enter Livestock Exhibits- 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Enter Baked Goods & Fresh Flower Exhibits- 8:00-9:30 p.m.
Judging of Fair Exhibits- 10:00 a.m.
Opening of Fair Exhibits2:00-9:00 p.m.
Livestock Show (Beef. Swine, Goats & Sheep) 5:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Opening of Fair Exhibits 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Senior Day (Age 55+) Free Admission10:00 a.m.-noon
Livestock Premium Sale- 12:30 p.m.
Greased Wild Pig Catch & Trophy Show (Bradley County Riding Club) 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Opening of Fair Exhibits- 9:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
Little Mr. & Miss Bradley County Pageants-9:00 a.m.
Kid Zone12:00-9:00 p.m.
Kids Demolition Derby (K-3rd Grade)11:30 q.m.
Hispanic Show (Fairgrounds) 11:30 a.m.
Talent Show (Fairgrounds) 2:00 p.m.
Two Rivers Beauty Pageant (Fairgrounds) 4:00 p.m.
Rib Racks Ready for Purchase 5:00 p.m.
Entertainment: Backyard Players- 7:00-*:00 p.m.
Entertainment: Fortunate Sons + One- 8:15-9:30 p.m.
Release Livestock- 8:00 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
