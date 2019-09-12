UAM Athletic Director Addresses Lions Club

Guest Speaker for the Warren Lions Club during their September 11th meeting was Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Padraic McMeel. Mr. McMeel updated the Lions Club on the various sports UAM participates in and went into detail on the challenges and opportunities for smaller colleges like UAM. He told the members that the Boll Weevils take part in the Great American Conference, which consist of six schools in Arkansas and six schools in Oklahoma.
According to Mr. McMeel UAM is allowed 35 scholarships per year in football but may grant partial scholarships and combine them with other type scholarships in order to sign a larger number of players. He also discussed the need to upgrade football and athletic facilities in general in order to attract athletics. He went on to say UAM has outstanding coaches who work hard to win but also to develop and graduate successful students.
The Athletic Director invited the members to attend athletic events and support the various programs. After the meeting he visited Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium and the Warren Baseball/Softball Complex.
According to Mr. McMeel UAM is allowed 35 scholarships per year in football but may grant partial scholarships and combine them with other type scholarships in order to sign a larger number of players. He also discussed the need to upgrade football and athletic facilities in general in order to attract athletics. He went on to say UAM has outstanding coaches who work hard to win but also to develop and graduate successful students.
The Athletic Director invited the members to attend athletic events and support the various programs. After the meeting he visited Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium and the Warren Baseball/Softball Complex.
No comments:
Post a Comment