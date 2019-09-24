UAM College of Technology – McGehee to Host Department of Correction Job Fair Thursday

The UAM College of Technology at McGehee announces a job fair will be held on that campus this Thursday, September 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Room 206. The job fair is presented by the Arkansas Department of Correction. Computers will be available to complete job applications on site. Potential job applications are asked to bring a driver’s license, social security card, and high school diploma or GED certificate, a DD214-Long form to confirm military service and a driving record.
For more information, contact Ashley Boardman, Human Resources assistant at PO Box 500, Grady, AR 71644 or by calling (870) 850-8664.
For more information, contact Ashley Boardman, Human Resources assistant at PO Box 500, Grady, AR 71644 or by calling (870) 850-8664.
No comments:
Post a Comment