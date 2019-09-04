UAM to Celebrate Opening of Boll Weevil Bistro

Monticello, Ark. - UAM will celebrate the grand opening of Boll Weevil Bistro Thursday, September 5, in conjunction with the start of football season. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at the Taylor Library courtyard to both dedicate the bistro and to commemorate the reopening of nearby Horsfall Hall. The women's residence hall recently underwent major renovation. The event is open to the public.
Boll Weevil Bistro, Proudly Serving Starbucks, also includes a convenience store for student necessities. Originally announced by Chancellor Karla Hughes in April, the new additions to Taylor Library came from student requests for more familiar brands on campus. Starbucks We Proudly Serve is expected to be popular among students and community members.
Following remarks and a ceremonial ribbon cutting, tours of renovated rooms will be available. The event will adjourn by 3:30 p.m., just in time for the traditional Weevil Walk of Champions - a procession of students from the marching band, color guard, cheer squad, and football team as they prepare for the first home football game of the season.
Tailgating at Weevil Pond will occur from 2 p.m. until the 6 p.m. kickoff against Arkansas Tech University. Student athletes selected this game as a fan "blackout" which means all attendees are encouraged to wear black UAM gear. The first 250 students entering the stadium will recieve a t-shirt, and the UAM Alumni Association is providing a limited number of rally towels. Game day details can be found at UAMSports.com. Contact Ember Davis, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at (870) 460-1274 for more information about the events.
