Unarmed Intruder Apprehended After Leaving Brunson Campus

According to the Warren School District, an unarmed intruder arrived on the Brunson campus this morning.
The "person left the campus without incident and was later apprehended," said the WSD statement. "The safety of our students and staff continue to be a top priority in our district," they concluded.
Salineriverchronicle.com is following this situation and will update our readers when more information is available.
The "person left the campus without incident and was later apprehended," said the WSD statement. "The safety of our students and staff continue to be a top priority in our district," they concluded.
Salineriverchronicle.com is following this situation and will update our readers when more information is available.
No comments:
Post a Comment