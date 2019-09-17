Update On Purchase Of Election Equipment

According to Bradley County Election Commission Chairman Marlene Elliott, she has received updated information on the potential cost to Bradley County to purchase new Election Equipment, since she reported to the Bradley county Quorum Court Monday evening, September 16th. She originally told the court she did not think the County would be out any money. She has been informed that the state will pay 53% of the total cost which would make the county's estimated share around $100,000.00.
According to Mrs. Elliott, the Bradley County Election Commission will have to "think long and hard on consolidating polling sites."
