Warren Fire Department Works Fair/Secures Grant

The Warren Fire Department manned a booth at the recent Bradley County Fair, handing out materials to kindergarten through the third grade age children. It was an excellent opportunity to communicate with the youngsters and promote fire prevention and safety.
According to Acting Fire Chief Ashcraft, the department responded to two recent calls. September 12th they answered a gas leak call on St. James St. and September 16th received what turned out to be a false alarm on E. Church.
The Fire Chief also reports that the city has received 75 smoke alarms to be distributed as needed in the City of Warren. The alarms will be installed by the Warren Fire Department. Once all 75 have been utilized, the city will be able to apply for more. This is part of the city's fire safety program. The alarms are being provided by the Arkansas Fire Prevention Commission.
