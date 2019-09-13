WPD Releases More Information About Thursday's Brunson Intruder

|Markell Hammock, 38 of Warren, was arrested
Thursday for an incident at Brunson School
in Warren. Photo from the Warren Police Department.
On the date of September 12, 2019 at approximately 10:38 a.m. the Warren Police Department received a call in reference to an unarmed subject coming onto school property identifying himself as a law enforcement official. The reporting party was able to give a description of the suspect and his vehicle. While in route members of the Warren Police Department observed the suspects vehicle off campus and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect was identified as being Markell Hammock (38) of Warren. Hammock was arrested and transported to the Warren Police Department where he was later interviewed by officials. He is currently in custody awaiting a First Appearance on the charge of Criminal Impersonation (Impersonating a Law Enforcement Official). This case is still under investigation by the Warren Police Department with the cooperation of the Warren School District.
