2019 Buck Fever Pageant

The 2019 Buck Fever Contests will be held on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th, at the big tent in Banks, AR. The events will be held during the 33rd annual Buck Fever Festival.
Application deadline for all divisions is Monday, November 4th. The pageants are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8th and 6:30 Saturday, Nov. 9th at the tent located near Buck Fever Hwy.
Pageant Divisions:
“Baby Girl” & “Baby Boy” Buck Fever: 0-12 mo. (Friday 6:30pm)
Toddler Miss Buck Fever: 13 to 23 mo. (Friday 6:30pm)
Toddler Mr. Buck Fever: 13-23 mo.(Friday 6:30pm)
Tiny Miss Buck Fever: 2-4 yrs. (Friday 6:30pm)
Little Mr. Buck Fever: 2-4 yrs.(Friday 6:30pm)
Little Miss Buck Fever: 5-7yrs. (Saturday6:30pm)
Petite Miss Buck Fever: 8-10 yrs (Saturday6:30pm)
Young Miss Buck Fever: 11-12 yrs.(Saturday6:30pm)
Jr. Miss Buck Fever: 13-15 yrs. (Saturday 6:30pm)
Miss Buck Fever: 16 to 21yrs.(Saturday 6:30pm)
The entry fee is $20 for all divisions. The dress code is casual attire. No pageant dresses.
Participants in the pageants will rehearse in the tent at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th. Rehearsal is not mandatory. Participants ages 5-21 and previous year’s winners are welcome to ride in the Buck Fever Festival parade on Saturday, November 9th at 12:00 p.m.
Entry applications are available online or can be picked up at Johnny's Radiator 1206 East Church Warren, AR 71671.
