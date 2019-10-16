33RD ANNUAL BUCK FEVER FESTIVAL

What's more exciting than opening weekend of deer season? I'll tell you what's more exciting and that is opening weekend with a small Arkansas community festival that has deer hunting embedded in its DNA.
Plans are well underway for the Buck Fever Festival to be held Friday November 8, through Sunday, November 10. The annual festival is held opening weekend of deer season and draws people from all parts of south Arkansas. Activities include events for all ages and various venders including food, games, and more.
Activities will begin on Friday, November 8, with a pageant and baggo tournament, as well as, live music.
On Saturday, November 9, events will include a parade with a $300 cash prize for best float and $50 cash prize for best decorated bicycle, a catfish dinner, a talent show, a magic show, a cake walk, a big buck contest with $200 prize for biggest buck and $100 prize for biggest doe, live music and much more.
On Sunday, November 10, also known as "Camo Sunday" there will be praise and worship located in the big tent. Come in your camo or come as you are.
Pageants - The 2019 "Baby Girl" & "Baby Boy" Buck Fever, Toddler Miss Buck Fever, Toddler Mr. Buck Fever, Tiny Miss Buck Fever, and Little Mr. Buck Fever Contests will be held Friday at 6:30 pm. The Little Miss, Petite Miss, Young Miss, Jr. Miss and Miss Buck Fever Contest will be Saturday at 6:30 pm. Deadline to enter is Nov. 4th.
Parade - The Buck Fever Festival Parade will be held at 12 pm on November 9th.
Entertainment - The free entertainment this year will be Slik Nickel on Friday night starting at 8:00 pm.
The city of Banks invites their neighbors to join them and celebrate a great Buck Fever Festival. Come and enjoy the great events planned.
