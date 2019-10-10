AHFP Holds Health Fair For Employees

AHFP, the hardwood floor manufacturer located in the Warren Industrial Park recently held a Health Fair for their employees. They do this annually. Those who take part get flu shots and receive other medical monitoring checks such as blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. Information on a variety of health issues is made available.
Taking part in the Fair was the Bradley County Health Department and Bradley County Medical Center.
