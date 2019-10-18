Antioch Baptist Church 192 Years Old

Antioch Baptist Church, located at 1411 Bradley 56 in Johnsville, Arkansas will celebrate its 192 anniversary Sunday, October 20th beginning at 3:00PM. Church Pastor is Reverend James carroll, Sister Sherrie Carroll is First Lady.
Special Guest will be Rev. George Williams, Jr. of St. Luke Baptist Church of Smackover. The theme is, "I am the Alpha and the Omega the first and the last the beginning and the end."
Mistress of Ceremony will be Sister Mildred Green. All churches and the public are invited.
