Monday, October 14, 2019

Arrest Report: Oct. 14, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Alexander Carlos, 350 Reed Rd., Rison, AR., 4-26-97, arrested on warrant (10-6-19)

Tyrone Momon, 908 York St., AR, 9-10-62, possession  of a firearm by certain persons (10-11-19)

Daniel Romero, 915 North Martin, Warren, Ar., 8-3-79, charged with domestic battery 3rd (10-12-19)


at 10:08 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)