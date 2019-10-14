Arrest Report: Oct. 14, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Alexander Carlos, 350 Reed Rd., Rison, AR., 4-26-97, arrested on warrant (10-6-19)
Tyrone Momon, 908 York St., AR, 9-10-62, possession of a firearm by certain persons (10-11-19)
Daniel Romero, 915 North Martin, Warren, Ar., 8-3-79, charged with domestic battery 3rd (10-12-19)
