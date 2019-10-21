Arrest Report: October 21, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Isac Jones, 907 Kelley St., Warren, AR, 9-30-79, arrested on warrant (10-15-19)
Jeremy Brown, 20433 Lulaby Lane, Hammond, La, 1-3-87, charged with driving on suspended license and disorgerly conduct (10-19-19)
Renee Rufo, 600 Walnut, Apt. D-24, Hermitage, 7-5-90, arrested on warrant (10-20-19)
Albert Morales, 216 Oak St. Hermitage, AR, 6-14-93, arrested on warrant x2 (10-20-19)
Eric Booker, 331 West College Ave., Monticello, AR, 9-1-81, charged with possession of schedule 2 controlled substance and arrested on warrant (10-20-19)
Donald Withers, 1210 East Church, Warren, AR, 10-9-63m arrested on warrant (10-21-19)
